Photos: Iowa field hockey vs. Penn State – Game Two

Jeff Sigmund, Photojournalist
September 27, 2021

092621-IowavsPennState-JS001
Gallery|23 Photos
Jeff Sigmund
Iowa holds up letters saying “Peter Rocks” in support of Head Coach Lisa Cellucci son who is battling cancer, before their game against Penn State on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Grant Field. The Hawkeyes defeated the Nittany Lions 4-0.
Facebook Comments