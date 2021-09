This week on “The Scoreboard,” hosts Austin Hanson and Chris Werner are joined by Daily Iowan Sports Reporter Ben Palya for an interview with Iowa field hockey’s Ellie Holley. The fifth-year midfielder talks expectations for the 2021-22 season, recaps the Hawkeyes’ 2020-21 campaign, and dishes on NFHCA rankings with Palya, Werner, and Hanson.

Hosted by Austin Hanson and Chris Werner; edited by Carly Dalberg.