Photos: 9/11 memorial in Iowa City

Jeff Sigmund

garrison Allen, a member of the University of Iowa Young Americans for Freedom works to place some of the 2977 flags in Hubbard Park on Saturday, Sept.11,.2021.(Jeff Sigmund/Daily Iowan)

Jeff Sigmund, Photojournalist
September 11, 2021

Jeff Sigmund
North Liberty Fire Dept. hangs a flag off one of their trucks on Saturday, Sept.11, 2021. The flag was hung over I-380 which could be seen from either north bound or south bound as traffic neared the bridge.
