Photos: Kid’s Day at Kinnick

Jerod Ringwald, Photo Editor
August 14, 2021

081421-iowafootballkidsday-JR001
Gallery|22 Photos
Jerod Ringwald
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz signs a ball for kid captain Kale Schmidt during “Kid’s Day at Kinnick” inside Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14.
Facebook Comments