The Scoreboard: July 2, 2021

This week on “The Scoreboard,” hosts Austin Hanson and Shivansh Ahuja are joined by Daily Iowan Summer Sports Editor Chloe Peterson for an exclusive interview with Iowa women’s basketball point guard Caitlin Clark. Clark and the Scoreboard crew discuss the NCAA’s new Name, Image, and Likeness rules, Clark’s expectations for the 2021-22 women’s basketball season, and more.

Hosted by Austin Hanson and Shivansh Ahuja; edited by Shivansh Ahuja; produced by Kelsey Harrell