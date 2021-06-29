Thoughtful Gifts for New Moms
June 29, 2021
Last week, your BFF had a baby. You’re over the moon with excitement and love for the new little one and are also super proud of your dear friend for handling pregnancy and labor like a champ.
To celebrate your BFF being a new mom, you want to give her a gift that’s thoughtful, useful, and fun. To help get you started with your shopping, consider the following ideas:
A Finished Nursery
Shortly after giving birth, your bestie confided in you that she and her hubby didn’t quite get their newborn’s nursery finished. While the crib and changing table are ready, the room is still rather bare and needs more work, particularly the walls. With this in mind, surprise her with a sweet piece of kids’ wall art that complements the nursery theme.
For example, an adorable animal print, or one that features beautiful flowers or colorful cars, would fit right at home in the little one’s nursery. In addition to the art print, offer to help set up the room in any other way you can, including hanging the mobile over the crib, folding onesies and putting them into the dresser, organizing the diapers and wipes, and filling baskets with little bottles of baby shampoo and diaper rash cream.
Keurig Coffee Maker
You and your BFF have chatted over coffee for literally hundreds of hours, so you know she adores a good cup of Joe. To help her get through those initial sleep-deprived months — and beyond — as easily as possible, consider gifting her a Keurig coffee maker. When you’re holding a fussy infant, it can be difficult, if not downright dangerous, to try to pour hot water over a filter or maneuver a French press.
With her new Keurig, however, she simply will need to power on the machine, wait for it to heat up, place the K-cup of her choice into the machine, push the brew button, and within a minute or two have a freshly brewed cup of coffee while holding her baby. If she’s nursing, she might prefer decaf, at least at first, so you might want to give her a few boxes of K-cups as well — some regular and some decaf.
A Really Comfortable Blanket
Who says babies are the only ones who need a security blanket? Your incredible friend will be spending quite a bit of time feeding, holding, reading to, and cuddling her baby on the couch or rocking chair, so she’ll definitely love and appreciate her very own cozy blanket. The Crinkle Throw from Casper is a solid choice, as it’s made from 100 percent organic cotton and features an oh-so-nice textured pattern. On chilly days — or when she wants to grab a quick nap on the couch as her newborn dozes nearby — the blanket will also really come in handy.
Dinner and Babysitting
Right now, your BFF might be in the “I-can-handle-it-all” mode. However, in a few weeks, her tune might change, and she may be more than ready for someone else to hold her newborn for a bit; after all, she deserves a shower that lasts longer than two minutes. As a nice gesture, consider making her a homemade gift certificate that promises help with the baby when she’s ready, along with a tasty meal of her choice.
Let your friend know you’ll text her ahead of time and she can choose whatever lunch or dinner she desires. You can then either cook at home or decide on takeout. Then, get ready for some serious baby holding and playtime while your friend pampers herself, secure in the knowledge that her infant is being well cared for.
New Moms Deserve to Be Celebrated
Your BFF just went through a marathon of sorts — growing a whole new person and then bringing the baby into the world. She definitely deserves to be honored with a thoughtful gift, like a lovely art print, an easy way to make coffee, a comfortable throw, or dinner and babysitting, all courtesy of her dear friend.