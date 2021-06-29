Thoughtful+Gifts+for+New+Moms

Last week, your BFF had a baby. You’re over the moon with excitement and love for the new little one and are also super proud of your dear friend for handling pregnancy and labor like a champ.

To celebrate your BFF being a new mom, you want to give her a gift that’s thoughtful, useful, and fun. To help get you started with your shopping, consider the following ideas:

A Finished Nursery

Shortly after giving birth, your bestie confided in you that she and her hubby didn’t quite get their newborn’s nursery finished. While the crib and changing table are ready, the room is still rather bare and needs more work, particularly the walls. With this in mind, surprise her with a sweet piece of kids’ wall art that complements the nursery theme.

For example, an adorable animal print, or one that features beautiful flowers or colorful cars, would fit right at home in the little one’s nursery. In addition to the art print, offer to help set up the room in any other way you can, including hanging the mobile over the crib, folding onesies and putting them into the dresser, organizing the diapers and wipes, and filling baskets with little bottles of baby shampoo and diaper rash cream.