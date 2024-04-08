Iowa women’s basketball’s title game against South Carolina sets numerous viewing records

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Hawkeyes and Gamecocks drew in a maximum of 24 million viewers on Sunday, becoming the most-watched basketball game since 2019.
Byline photo of Matt McGowan
Matt McGowan, Sports Reporter
April 8, 2024
South+Carolina+center+Kamilla+Cardoso+goes+for+a+layup+during+a+NCAA+Championship+game+between+No.+1+Iowa+and+No.+1+South+Carolina+at+Rocket+Mortgage+FieldHouse+in+Cleveland%2C+Ohio%2C+on+Sunday%2C+April+7%2C+2024.+The+Gamecocks+defeated+the+Hawkeyes%2C+87-75.
Ayrton Breckenridge
South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso goes for a layup during a NCAA Championship game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 1 South Carolina at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday, April 7, 2024. The Gamecocks defeated the Hawkeyes, 87-75.

The Iowa women’s basketball team continues to set viewership records. Just two days following its semifinal victory over UConn on April 5 — which set a women’s basketball record of 14.2 million views — the Hawkeyes not only blew that number out of the water in the title match against South Carolina but broke new marks among the professional ranks.

Broadcasted on ABC and ESPN, the battle between the Hawkeyes and Gamecocks garnered an average of 18.7 million eyeballs on Sunday and peaked at 24 million, per a press release from ESPN on Monday. The game was the most-watched basketball contest, men’s or women’s, professional or college, since 2019.

With the exception of football and the Olympics, the event was the most-viewed sporting event in the last five years.

Compared to last year’s women’s national championship game, a bout between Iowa and LSU, television audience numbers shot up by 89 percent. From 2022’s contest, the increase was 285 percent.

ESPN and its family of networks, which includes ABC, has televised every game of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament since 2003 and in January, extended its contract with the NCAA for eight more years. This is the second year in a row that the title game was broadcast on ABC.

“Sunday’s Iowa-South Carolina game was a fitting finale to the most-viewed NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement. “These exceptional athletes, coaches, and teams captured our attention in unprecedented ways and it’s incumbent on us to keep the incredible momentum going.”
About the Contributors
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
