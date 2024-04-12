The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Press Box Banter: Cheering on the Iowa women’s basketball team with Kael Christensen

This week’s episode features Kael Christensen, a member of the Hawkeye Pep Band, as he talks about his experience traveling with the Iowa women’s basketball team for the NCAA tournament.
Byline photo of Jami Martin-Trainor
Jami Martin-Trainor, Managing Digital Editor
April 12, 2024
Members+of+the+Hawkeye+Pep+Band+and+the+Iowa+Spirit+Squad+perform+during+a+day+of+press+conferences+and+open+practices+ahead+of+a+NCAA+Championship+game+between+No.+1+Iowa+and+No.+1+South+Carolina+at+Rocket+Mortgage+FieldHouse+in+Cleveland%2C+Ohio%2C+on+Saturday%2C+April+6%2C+2024.+The+Hawkeyes+and+the+Gamecocks+face+off+at+2%3A00+p.m.+CT.
Grace Smith
Members of the Hawkeye Pep Band and the Iowa Spirit Squad perform during a day of press conferences and open practices ahead of a NCAA Championship game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 1 South Carolina at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday, April 6, 2024. The Hawkeyes and the Gamecocks face off at 2:00 p.m. CT.

Press Box Banter is The Daily Iowan’s weekly sports podcast. Each episode we will talk about local, national, and international sports, host a special guest, and talk predictions for upcoming games. This week’s edition features Kael Christensen, a member of the Hawkeye Pep Band who traveled with the Iowa women’s basketball team for the NCAA tournament. 

This episode of Press Box Banter is hosted by Jami Martin-Trainor, Matt McGowan, and Chris Meglio and produced by Jami Martin-Trainor. This episode was recorded on April 10.
About the Contributors
Jami Martin-Trainor, Managing Digital Editor
(she/her/hers)
Jami Martin-Trainor is a third-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Political Science with a minor in Gender, Women's and Sexuality Studies. Prior to her role as the Managing Digital Editor of The Daily Iowan, Jami was the Assistant Digital Editor, a digital producer, and an arts reporter. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Jami has interned at KCCI in Des Moines and the Cedar Rapids Gazette.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
