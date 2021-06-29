Online Sports Betting in Iowa — All You Need to Know

Sports betting is taking over the US by the storm. Ever since the PASPA ban was lifted on the federal level, many states decided to legalize and regulate wagering on sports. In many cases, you can bet by visiting a retail sportsbook (which is usually a part of a land-based casino). Still, the more popular way to place bets is by doing it online.

Iowa is one of the newest sports betting markets. Legal online sports betting has been available in the Hawkeye State since May 2019, and the residents have been able to place retail bets starting August 2019. However, as of January 2021, you’re free to place bets using online sportsbooks.

Let’s see what makes the Iowan online sports betting offer different and what you should pay attention to when choosing the perfect sportsbook for you.

Online Sports Betting in Iowa

For more than a year, Iowans had to visit retail sportsbooks to place bets on their favorite sports. Even though being in a sportsbook and placing wagers while drinking beer and hanging out with your fellow sports fans sounds inviting, it’s impractical to some. Namely, there aren’t many land-based sportsbooks in Iowa to start with — they are usually part of casino resorts, meaning you would have to get out of your house and drive to the casino in order to place a bet.

All of that has changed once online sports betting has become legalized. All sports betting operators that have partnered with the Iowan casino operators can now be accessed online. Therefore, whenever you want to bet on sports, you can do it simply by going to the platform, opening an account, making a deposit, and placing a bet. The best thing is that you’ll be able to do this on almost all devices, including mobile phones and tablets.

Online betting is secure, given that all betting platforms use SSL encryption and other important security protocols in order to protect their customers from various cyberattacks.

Legal Online Sportsbooks vs. Their Offshore Counterparts

All sportsbooks that are currently legally offered in Iowa are licensed and regulated by the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, the official state regulator. Having a license by the official commission means the site can’t be a scam, so there is no need to worry.

On the other hand, there are also many offshore sportsbooks that the residents of Iowa can access. However, these aren’t as secure and safe, so joining them always carries a certain risk. Therefore, to maximize your security and ensure the best possible experience, it’s better to stick to the sites licensed in Iowa.

Placing Bets on the Go

Many online sports betting enthusiasts enjoy this activity on the go, which is why sportsbooks have adapted their offer for mobile use. Almost every Iowa-licensed sports betting platform features an official app that you can download onto your Android or iOS device. Even if you cannot find the app, you can probably access the site using your mobile browser, as all sportsbooks nowadays use responsive website design, which means their web pages can be easily adapted to small screens.

In-Play Betting

In-play betting is a feature that may be available in retail sportsbooks, but it’s much more convenient if you do it online. It allows you to place wagers on matches that are underway and offers a wide array of betting options that are only available when games are live. Many online sportsbooks feature live game overviews, and some even offer live streaming for certain games.

Attracting New Players with Bonuses

Since the Iowan online sports betting market is still young, many online sports betting platforms offer various incentives to players who decide to join them. In most cases, these are either signup or welcome deposit bonuses. A sign-up bonus awards you with a small amount of betting money just for joining the platform, whereas a welcome deposit bonus usually matches your deposit amount.

Even regular customers are entitled to various promotions, such as cashback deals and odds boosters.

Conclusion

Iowa is a new and exciting market for sports betting. Ever since online betting was legalized, Iowans have been free to pick a sports betting site of their choice and place bets on their PCs, mobile phones, and tablets.

Please understand that every online sportsbook has certain advantages and disadvantages that you should pay attention to before joining and making a deposit.