What to Do in Iowa This Summer: Fun Things Even Students Like 

Summer is one of the hottest seasons in Iowa, so its residents are waiting for the warm weather to get outdoors and have some fun. Caves, beaches, waterparks, camps, racetracks, and trails welcome visitors from different corners of state and country. Summer is a time to relax, refresh your mind, obtain new experiences, and explore new destinations and activities that you always skip because of lack of time. Especially, it concerns students, who had two semesters behind their backs that are full of learning, writing, projects, case studies, assignments, and other activities. However, a lot of them prefer to spend it getting new knowledge and obtaining work experience. In this article, you will find out what to do in Iowa this summer to have some fun if you are a student.

Feel free to visit the Iowa State Fair. One of the biggest and large-scale events in Iowa is world-recognized due to the agricultural and industrial expositions in the country. A lot of different activities, hundreds of food choices, free entertainment, and competitions. Moreover, there are the beautiful Iowa State Fair Campgrounds that greet visitors who want to get an amazing experience.

Take a trip with a canoe over the upper Iowa River. Northeast Iowa is a perfect place for canoeing, kayaking, fishing, tubing, and other activities. The most widely recognized river has diverse wildlife and beautiful sceneries. This place will be interesting for local families, anglers, bird enthusiasts, campers, hikers, and everyone who wants to give a small touch to nature.

Explore the caves and go hiking. One of the most fascinating outdoor activities is Maquoketa Caves State Park in Maquoketa that attracts people with its natural beauty and campground among beautiful pine trees. You can go hiking over the caves to see the richest landscapes, but there are a few more places filled with picturesque hills such as the Wabash Trace Nature Trail in western Iowa and Preparation Canyon State Park in the north of Pisgah.

Enjoy the National Balloon Classic Festival. From July 30 till August 7th, the sky over Indianola is filled with more than a hundred hot air bright colors balloons. A lot of entertainment, food market, fireworks, and different activities are waiting for the visitors who want to see mystical glow during Dawn Patrols and Nite Glows. A lot of fun is guaranteed.

Enroll the educational study programs. Summer is a time for new opportunities, and you can spend it enhancing your education. You can take a summer course at your university or explore new destinations and come back to campus with new experience. One of the most popular countries for Iowa students is Canada due to the high level of education. Such big cities as Quebec, Toronto, and Ontario are glad to accept students and share their educational experiences with American students.

Find work for summer. Usually, the students prefer to get some rest, hang out with friends and travel a lot. Nevertheless, it is a perfect time to get the job experience and practice new skills. There are a lot of international corporations located in Iowa, so the students can enroll in the internship program and start building their careers from college. A lot of universities have student employment centers that provide students with career-enhancing opportunities.

The organization of your summer vacation involves detailed planning. In Iowa, there is a huge variety of activities to do, and it is important to keep the balance. You should broaden your horizons, explore new places, and enjoy some fun in the sun. Still, it is crucial not to forget that summer is the free time that you can spend on taking extra classes to develop the necessary skills, reading books, and studying and getting new experience with international programs. It is a perfect time to include both relaxation and study into your summer routine.

Author’s Bio: Emma Rundle is a journalist and professional content writer. She likes camping and hiking in the summer season. In her free time, Emma participates in volunteering activities and travels around the world.