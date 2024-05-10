The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Pro-Palestine protesters march on UI campus during commencement ceremony
Film: Godspeed
ACT selling Iowa City campus, continuing operations as tenant
Iowa football lands transfer quarterback Brendan Sullivan
UI students to pay 3 percent more tuition in fall pending regent approval
Advertisement

ACT selling Iowa City campus, continuing operations as tenant

ACT, the Iowa City-based educational organization, is selling its campus after transitioning to a public benefit corporation.
Emma Jane, News Reporter
May 10, 2024
12-year-old+Mira+Gibbons+completes+a+puzzle+during+a+test+preparation+session+with+Founder+and+Director+of+test+preparation+organization+FinnPrep%2C+Kelly+Finn%2C+at+the+Armstrong+Center+in+downtown+Cedar+Rapids+on+Friday%2C+Dec.+1%2C+2023.+Iowa+ACT+scores+have+dropped+to+the+lowest+level+in+about+a+decade.+
Grace Smith
12-year-old Mira Gibbons completes a puzzle during a test preparation session with Founder and Director of test preparation organization FinnPrep, Kelly Finn, at the Armstrong Center in downtown Cedar Rapids on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. Iowa ACT scores have dropped to the lowest level in about a decade.

ACT, the Iowa City-based educational organization, has agreed to sell its Iowa City campus to Iceberg Development Group.

ACT said the sale will not impact its operations, as the organization will continue to work from the Iowa City campus as a tenant, according to KCRG.

“Iceberg Development Group will create a community that offers a variety of housing options while prioritizing partnerships with nonprofit organizations that align with ACT’s historic mission and ensure the betterment of the community,” ACT wrote in a statement.

This announcement follows a May 1 news release from ACT announcing that the nonprofit organization has transitioned to a public benefit corporation, partnering with Los Angeles-based private equity firm Nexus Capital Management.

RELATED: Iowa Board of Regents unlikely to abandon test-optional admissions

Current ACT CEO Janet Godwin will maintain her position as the business transitions to ACT Education Corp., according to the May 1 news release.

Godwin stated this partnership “will complement and amplify ACT’s proven platform of education and work readiness solutions.”

In May 2023, ACT announced the company planned to lay off over 100 employees across 20 states, impacting 13 percent of its Iowa City workforce. In 2022, ACT also sold a building on its campus to the Iowa City Community School District, according to a news release

ACT was co-founded by two University of Iowa faculty members, E.F. Lindquist and Ted McCarrel, in 1959. Since establishing its first headquarters on Washington Street in 1960, the company has maintained its headquarters in Iowa City.
More to Discover
More in Downtown
Iowa City firefighters load a hose into a truck during a fire at the Advanced Technology Lab on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. The first Hawk Alert went out at 10:54 a.m., urging people to avoid the area. At 11:28 p.m., a second Hawk Alert told people to resume normal activity, as the situation was “stable.” This was the second day in a row that a fire was reported at the Advanced Technology Lab.
Iowa City Fire Department looks to improve service call time with app
A member of Raygun staff works on Hannah Stuelke shirts at the Raygun Printing Facility in Des Moines on Feb. 9, 2024. Raygun increased their supply of Stuelke shirts following her record-breaking 47 point game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena the previous night.
Basketball to business: Caitlin Clark’s economic impact
Bettina Dolinsek (left) who is visually impaired, is guided by Bianca Banse while running at the Old Capitol Mall in Iowa City on Sunday, April 28, 2024.
Iowa City students training to guide runners who are visually impaired
More in Featured
Anna Dargan poses for a portrait at the Old Capitol building in Iowa City on Monday, April 29, 2024.
Class of 2024 appreciates graduation experience
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates after the senior recognition during a basketball game with No. 6 Iowa and No. 2 Ohio State inside a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa, on Sunday, March 3, 2024. The Hawkeyes upset the Buckeyes, 93-83, on senior night.
Closing a historic chapter: Iowa women’s basketball says goodbye to senior class
Police officers and sheriffs talking near disbanded pro-Palestine encampment at Hubbard Park in Iowa City on Monday, May 6, 2024.
First pro-Palestine encampment on UI campus shut down by police
More in Latest News
Northwestern quarterback Brendan Sullivan prepares to throw the ball during the 2023 Wildcats Classic, a football game between Iowa and Northwestern at Wrigley Field in Chicago, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Sullivan caught 12 completions on 19 attempts. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 10-7.
Iowa football lands transfer quarterback Brendan Sullivan
David Barker, a regent, speaks at the Iowa Board of Regents meeting hosted at the University of Northern Iowa on Sept. 15, 2022.
UI students to pay 3 percent more tuition in fall pending regent approval
Photo Illustration by Katie Goodale.
Iowa City to pause new tobacco permits to study impact on public health
About the Contributor
Grace Smith
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in