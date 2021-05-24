Top+Software+For+Blocking+Gambling

Blocking software is a program that limits access to particular online sites or services. This software can be installed on any device. It won’t let you access the blocked services and websites no matter how many accounts you create on that device. This tool is very handy when it comes to fighting gambling addiction.

There are mainly two types of blocking software:

One being, software specializing only in blocking gambling activities. The other one is of a more general character. It can be used to block any site in general (for instance: used to establish parental control).

There are a number of software that perform exceptionally well when it comes to limiting access to the targeted websites or apps or any other services. Below given are some of the most effective and top-notch blocking software which you might want to get your hands on.

GamStop

GamStop is the most popular software used by gamblers to self-block. You can participate in the self-exclusion scheme introduced by GamStop. GamStop is controlled by The National Online Self-Exclusion Scheme Limited, a non-profit body. GamStop restricts your access to online gambling practice in the UK. It is free of charge for UK punters.

GamStop extends to Great Britain and Northern Ireland. So, all licensed UK casinos will have restricted access once you self-exclude using GamStop. British players can still use non-GamStop online casinos available at various portals such as https://nonstopcasino.org/not-gamstop-casinos/ but it’s their own risk. A player can self-exclude for a period of 6 months or 1 year or 5 years. Once registered, there’s no option for cancelling it. You have to see it through till the end. This proves to be a great tool to control gambling addiction.

Gamban

If you want to gain access to blocking thousands of bookies online, Gamban is your go-to option. In the 2018 research funded by GambleAware to measure the efficacy of various blocking software, Gamban proved to be the smartest and the most effective one amongst the lot. You can access Gamban for free through any GamCare network.

Gamban’s self-exclusion scheme was set in motion in 2015. The team consists of professionals who have had first-hand experience of handling gambling addiction. Gamban is made of the smartest and most brilliant group of tech professionals who make Gamban reachable through cross-platform devices. The software gets installed rapidly and is one of the most easy-to-access programmes. Gamban also offers you support and advice through live sessions which help you to cope with the situation better.

BetBlocker

The most striking quality of BetBlocker is not limited to any particular nation. It can block gambling sites from every corner of the world. It is free of charge. You can install it on a device of your choice and self-block it for a particular amount of time. Bear in mind that unless your restriction period ends, you cannot do anything to cancel it.

Apart from blocking gambling sites, this software also has Parental Controls incorporated. So, you can use it as general blocking software as well. BetBlocker collaborates with The National Self-exclusion schemes available worldwide. It offers you a robust blocking tool that strongly resists your temptation to gamble and maintain that commitment to yourself.

GamBlock

Founded in 2000, GamBlock started its journey as a software used to block underage gambling. It prevented any sort of online gambling practice in schools and workplaces.

Gamblock has currently been aiding problem gamblers to cope with the consequences and alleviate the harms of gambling addiction. It is very quick at blocking new betting sites and services, unlike other software which requires some time to update and act. Users can now gain single or multiple licenses. GamBlock is constantly striving for better features by fortifying its security, and diagnostic abilities.

NetNanny

NetNanny is prominent blocking software when it comes to exercising Parental Control. It has sustained its repute for two decades. Internet filtering was first made available by NetNanny. This greatly resolved the major issues of Internet misuse and unwanted content popping up.

NetNanny Parental Control offers myriad uses. Some of them are- blocking unwanted websites and apps; detecting their child’s location; viewing online search history; creating a time limit for usage of certain apps and the Internet.

Summary

Blocking software is the best strategy you can have to stop yourself or someone else from indulging too much in something. In the case of gambling addiction, punters end up with huge debts. These consequences are no easy to deal with. Therefore, self-blocking with the use of these top blocking programs is the best way out of this dilemma. They are very efficient at doing their job. Some are country-specific but others can block sites from all over the world.