Do You Need A Financial Advisor?

What a Financial Advisor Can Do For You

Money, it’s so many things. Sometimes it’s easy come, easy go. At other times it’s been said that a fool and his money are soon parted. It’s also been said that money is the root of all evil, although, in all honesty, it’s the lack of money that is the root of all evil. Money is never yours to keep indefinitely, it flows from your hand to the next, in fact that’s why it’s called a currency. However, if money does flow, then you want to be sure that your flow is constant. The thing is, how to effectively manage the flow and ensure that when retirement comes, you’re going to be okay? How do you build the flow and make sure your investment objectives are met? Well, if you’re not part of the mega wealthy who can take care of themselves, then your answer might lie with a financial advisor. Herewith are five reasons why a financial advisor might be beneficial to you.

Objectivity

Possibly the largest hurdle facing your investment portfolio is a lack of objectivity. Money carries with it the capacity to affect us emotionally and rash decisions don’t bode well. Something executed on a whim can cost and even undo years of work. Even for those involved in online trading, emotional or erratic behaviour can incur major losses. As a result, when trading in Canadian and American Dollars, traders will often make use of a forex robot to trade on their behalf in order to mitigate, dodge or all-out avoid any losses. A financial advisor can be your rudder in a sea of uncertainty by providing you with objectivity. With a professional aiding you in your financial endeavours, you can make informed decisions and even allow those decisions to be made on your behalf instead.

Tax

Tax, inevitable and unavoidable, but certainly doable with the right financial advisor. Taxation can throw a real spanner in the works often resulting in less gains than expected from an investment. An investment that looked great at the outset can sustain a tax charge that ripples across your entire personal income. With the right financial advisor by your side, fears and concerns can be alleviated and you’ll be able to move ahead with your investment. A financial advisor can also advise on the latest changes in terms of legislation or on the unveiling of a new investment – advice all geared towards tax reduction and efficiency.

A full-time advisor

A financial advisor who has fully committed him or herself to the trade can prove to be an indispensable asset. These professionals come with an arsenal of advice, knowledge, training, experience and qualifications. You might be informed and somewhat knowledgeable on an investment or an insurance policy, but it is the financial advisor’s job to know the ins and outs. While some might start out as insurance salespeople (and this is perfectly okay), the ideal candidate is equipped with an applicable university degree, is constantly on the cusp of the latest developments within the field, has racked up a respectable amount additional qualifications, and has completed several industry training modules. In addition to all of this, a good financial advisor will have years of working with fellow professionals, thus only adding to his or her wealth of knowledge and lastly, and this is a hard one to come by – they’ll come recommended by word of mouth.