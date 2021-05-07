Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Penn State

Jerod Ringwald, Photojournalist May 7, 2021
Early offense propels Iowa baseball to 4-2 victory over Penn State
Hawk Alert issued after shots fired on Mormon Trek
Iowa field hockey’s run ends in the NCAA Final Four
University clarifies campus chalk policy after College Republicans chalk Pentacrest
UI admin cite leadership transition, pandemic turmoil in forgoing searches
Multimedia
Photos: Iowa softball vs. Nebraska
On the Record: May 7, 2021
Featured photos: Which Wich is which?
Featured photos: W(h)ater those?
The Scoreboard: May 7, 2021
Featured
‘Ben didn’t kill Ben, COVID-19 did’: COVID-19 psychosis impacts Morris, Illinois family
DI Films
Iowa field hockey reignites national championship chase
Amplify
University of Iowa student Trevon Coleman paves way for filmmakers of color
Feature Photo: Selling shellfish
Photos: Iowa City Farmers Market
© 2021 The Daily Iowan. All rights reserved. • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in