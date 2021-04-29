Feature photo: Frisbee fun

Tate Hildyard, Senior Photojournalist
April 29, 2021

University of Iowa sophomore Kurt Bennett plays frisbee with a friend on the on the Pentacrest in downtown Iowa City on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Now that the weather has finally warmed up, Kurt and his friend decided to take a break from studying for finals and enjoy some time outside. (Tate Hildyard)
