Feature photo: Practice on the Pentacrest

Tate Hildyard, Senior Photojournalist
April 22, 2021

The University of Iowa Club Volleyball team practices on the Pentacrest in downtown Iowa City on Thursday, April 21, 2021. Now that the weather has finally warmed up and that the team has been fully vaccinated, the team decided to head out and hold an informal practice. (Tate Hildyard)
Facebook Comments