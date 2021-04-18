Photos: Iowa men’s golf Hawkeye Invitational

Katie Goodale , Visual Director
April 18, 2021

Katie Goodale for The Daily Iowa
Iowa’s Alex Schaake (left) gets ready to tee off during the third round of the Hawkeye Invitational at Finkbine Golf Course on Sunday, April 18, 2021. Iowa won the invitational with a final overall score of 840.
