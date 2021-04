Members of the Iowa Freedom Riders gathered in Chauncey Swan Park for the Peoples Truth and Reckoning Commission meeting. During the meeting, members gathered for a vigil in honor of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell and Daunte Wright. Terrell went missing in July of 2020. Her remains were found near DeWitt Iowa in March. Wright was pulled over and shot by the police in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota on Sunday.