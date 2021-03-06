Watch: Spencer Lee pins opponent to advance to 125-pound finals

Iowa’s Spencer Lee works for a takedown against Michigan’s Dylan Ragusin during the opening session of the Big Ten Wrestling Tournament at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, PA on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Lee won by tech fall in the third period 19-4. The Hawkeyes ended the first session with a team score of 75.5, putting them in first ahead of second place, Nebraska, with a score of 63.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Spencer Lee did Spencer Lee things in his semifinals match at the Big Ten Wrestling Championships Saturday night.

Lee, the top-ranked wrestler at 125 pounds, pinned Michigan State’s No. 5 Rayvon Foley 23 seconds into the match, tying Tony Cassioppi’s mark from the first round for the quickest at Big Tens in program history. Lee already led 4-0 at the time of the pin. Sunday night he will wrestle to defend his conference title.

“He kind of pinned himself,” Lee said on the Big Ten Network after the match. “You take what you can get and that was there, I guess.”