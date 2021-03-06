Watch: Spencer Lee pins opponent to advance to 125-pound finals
Lee will wrestle Sunday night to defend his conference title.
March 6, 2021
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Spencer Lee did Spencer Lee things in his semifinals match at the Big Ten Wrestling Championships Saturday night.
Lee, the top-ranked wrestler at 125 pounds, pinned Michigan State’s No. 5 Rayvon Foley 23 seconds into the match, tying Tony Cassioppi’s mark from the first round for the quickest at Big Tens in program history. Lee already led 4-0 at the time of the pin. Sunday night he will wrestle to defend his conference title.
“He kind of pinned himself,” Lee said on the Big Ten Network after the match. “You take what you can get and that was there, I guess.”
