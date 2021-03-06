DITV: Recapping session one and looking ahead to session two of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships
DITV Sports Director Tianna Torrejon is here for a quick recap of Saturday afternoon’s action before the second session starts.
March 6, 2021
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The quest for the Big Ten Wrestling championship has begun at the Bryce Jordan Center in Pennsylvania.
After session one, the top-ranked Hawkeyes lead the field with 75.5 points. DITV Sports Director Tianna Torrejon has a quick recap of what went down in session one and looks ahead to session two.
Email: [email protected]
Tianna Torrejon is the DITV Sports Director at The Daily Iowan.