The Scoreboard: Feb. 19, 2021

This week on “The Scoreboard,” hosts Austin Hanson and Shivansh Ahuja are joined by Daily Iowan Pregame Editor Robert Read and DI Assistant Sports Editor Isaac Goffin to break down Iowa wrestling’s COVID-19-related pause of in-person activities. The group also provides key insights on the return of the University of Iowa’s women’s swimming and diving program.

Hosted by Austin Hanson and Shivansh Ahuja; Edited by Shivansh Ahuja; Produced by Kelsey Harrell.