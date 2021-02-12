On the Record: Feb. 12, 2021

In this episode of “On the Record” host Eleanor Hildebrandt and co-producer Hailey Marx sat down with DI reporters to get an in-depth look at their stories and talk this week’s headlines.

Brian Grace, a politics reporter, discusses his story about the University of Iowa College of Dentistry changing its mass email policy and how it will be re-examining its handling of a student reprehension after a response to a mass emailing regarding a Trump executive order. Politics reporter Lauren White talks her story talking about a constitutional amendment on the ballot during the 2022 midterm elections that will include new language to strengthen the Second Amendment. Finally, arts editor Josie Fischels talks about her in-depth story on Marvin Bell, a poet and former professor in the Iowa Writer’s Workshop, who passed away in December 2020.

Hosted by Eleanor Hildebrandt. Edited by Eleanor Hildebrandt and Hailey Marx.