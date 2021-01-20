Photos: Inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris
Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday. Also inaugurated was Vice President Kamala Harris, the country’s first female vice president. National photographers captured the moment on the ground in Washington, D.C., and The Daily Iowan visuals staff looked back at photographs from the time both candidates spent in the Hawkeye State during the campaign.
January 20, 2021
