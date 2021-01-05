Photos: Spencer Lee wins Hodge Trophy

Iowa’s Spencer Lee received the 2020 Hodge trophy today in Kinnick Stadium. The Hodge trophy is awarded every year to the best wrestler in the nation. Lee is one of three Hawkeyes to receive this award.

Daniel McGregor-Huyer, Shivansh Ahuja, and Nichole Harris
January 5, 2021

Daniel McGregor-Huyer
Iowa wrestler Spencer Lee holds the Hodge Trophy with his father, Larry at Kinnick Stadium on Jan. 5, 2021. The Hodge Trophy is awarded to the best wrestler in the nation and Lee is one of three Hawkeyes to win the award.
