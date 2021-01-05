Photos: Spencer Lee wins Hodge Trophy
Iowa’s Spencer Lee received the 2020 Hodge trophy today in Kinnick Stadium. The Hodge trophy is awarded every year to the best wrestler in the nation. Lee is one of three Hawkeyes to receive this award.
January 5, 2021
