This Year in Photos – 2020

As 2020 comes to a close, The Daily Iowan visuals staff looks back on the most newsworthy and memorable photos of the year.

Daily Iowan Visuals Staff
December 31, 2020

Jenna Galligan
A protester puts their bicycle on the ground before sitting down in front of police officers. Officers fired tear gas on the crowd after protesters attempted to advance on the police line. Several protesters reported that no one in the crowd made physical contact with officers before being tear gassed. This protester sat on the ground amid a cloud of tear gas for several minutes.
