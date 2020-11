Iowa center Luka Garza high fives teammates during starting lineups at the Iowa men’s basketball game against the Southern University Jaguars at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Garza recently became the first Iowa basketball player to be named AP Preseason All American. The Hawkeyes defeated the Jaguars 103-76 in their first game against them since 2017.