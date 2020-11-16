VanValkenburg named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

Iowa Defensive Lineman Zach VanValkenburg (97) and Defensive Tackle Daviyon Nixon tackle Northwestern Quarterback Peyton Ramsey during the Iowa v Northwestern football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes 21-20.

Iowa football’s Zach VanValkenburg has been named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, per the conference’s Monday release. VanValkenburg’s breakout performance in Iowa’s 35-7 victory over Minnesota earned him the honor.

VanValkenburg helped the Hawkeyes bring the Floyd of Rosedale back to Iowa City for a sixth-straight year by registering three sacks. The senior defensive end’s three sack-performance was the best by a Hawkeye since A.J. Epenesa recorded 4.5 sacks against Nebraska in 2019.

Currently, VanValkenburg ranks second in the Big Ten in sacks per game at .88. His 1.3 tackles for loss per game is seventh-best in the league.

The Zeeland, Michigan, native and Hillsdale College transfer will head to State College, Pennsylvania, this Saturday to help the 2-2 Hawkeyes take on the 0-4 Penn State Nittany Lions at 2:30 p.m.