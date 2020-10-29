Two Hawkeye football players enter NCAA transfer portal
Shadrick Byrd and Yahweh Jeudy intend to transfer at the end of the fall semester.
October 29, 2020
Iowa football players Shadrick Byrd and Yahweh Jeudy have entered the NCAA transfer portal, head coach Kirk Ferentz announced on Thursday. Both players intend on transferring at the end of the fall semester.
Byrd is a running back from Alabaster, Alabama, while Juedy is a linebacker from Pompano Beach, Florida. Both players are redshirt freshmen.
Jeudy has not seen game action in his Hawkeye career. Byrd played on special teams in Iowa’s 2020 season opener against Purdue.
The Iowa football team competes in its first home game of the 2020 season on Saturday against Northwestern.
(he/him/his)
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Robert_Read34
Robert Read is the Pregame Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior at the University...