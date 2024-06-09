The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa track and field finishes outdoor season with four All-Americans despite West’s withdrawal

Ex-Hawkeye Jenoah McKiver won an NCAA Championship with the Florida Gators.
Byline photo of Colin Votzmeyer
Colin Votzmeyer, Managing Summer Editor
June 9, 2024
Iowa%E2%80%99s+Austin+West+competes+in+the+60-meter+hurdles+during+the+2022+Hawkeye+Invitational+track+and+field+meet+at+the+University+of+Iowa+Recreation+Building+on+Saturday%2C+Jan.+15%2C+2022.+West+completed+the+race+with+a+time+of+8.20+seconds.+The+Hawkeye+Invitational+hosted+Arkansas+State%2C+Bradley%2C+Hawkeye+Community+College%2C+Indian+Hills+Community+College%2C+Iowa+Central+Community+College%2C+Loyola-Chicago%2C+Northern+Iowa%2C+South+Dakota%2C+UW-Milwaukee%2C+and+Western+Illinois.+
Grace Smith
Iowa’s Austin West competes in the 60-meter hurdles during the 2022 Hawkeye Invitational track and field meet at the University of Iowa Recreation Building on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. West completed the race with a time of 8.20 seconds. The Hawkeye Invitational hosted Arkansas State, Bradley, Hawkeye Community College, Indian Hills Community College, Iowa Central Community College, Loyola-Chicago, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, UW-Milwaukee, and Western Illinois.

The Iowa track and field program concluded its 2024 outdoor season with four All-Americans and one disappointing finish at the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, over the weekend.

Hawkeye second-year Mike Stein — making his championship debut — led the Black and Gold with first-team All-American honors via the javelin, finishing in seventh with a best throw of 72.81 meters.

“Mike competed extremely well today,” Iowa Director of Track and Field Joey Woody told HawkeyeSports. “He has made immense progress since missing this meet last year.”

Following Stein came third-year Rivaldo Marshall, concluding his breakout season as a second-team All-American with a 14th-place finish in the semifinals of the 800-meter race.

Likewise, senior hurdler Paige Magee earned second-team All-American honors en route to setting the 100-meter hurdles school record with a finish in 12.88 seconds.

Magee’s 13th-place finish missed qualifying for the finals by less than one-10th of a second but is enough to satisfy the Olympic Trial qualifying standard.

“The consistency in my start and drive phase translated really well to the success of my race,” Magee told HawkeyeSports. “While there were a couple of things I could have cleaned up, it’s setting me up really well for the Olympic Trials.”

Lastly, fellow senior in thrower Jordan Johnson ended his Hawkeye career as a second-team All-American via the discus with a 16th-place finish on a 56.74-meter throw.

“Jordan has had a fantastic career,” Iowa throws coach Ray Robinson told HawkeyeSports. “He represents what it means to be a Hawkeye to the fullest … He is the ultimate teammate and competitor.”

On the other hand, though, decorated Hawkeye decathlete Austin West sat in third place halfway through the event but was forced to withdraw due to injury, ending his career with the Black and Gold short.

“It was unfortunate that Austin had to medically withdraw today, and I know he is super disappointed,” Woody said. “He has had an amazing career as a Hawkeye and will go down as one of the all-time greats to wear the Iowa uniform in any sport. We are hopeful he can be back for the Olympic Trials in a couple of weeks.”

Regardless of the hit-or-miss finishes this season, Woody is optimistic about the future of Iowa track and field.

“We believe we have a top 10 NCAA team, but we need to get everyone healthy and on the track together to give us a shot to make that happen,” he said. “I am excited about who we return next year and our terrific recruiting class. I believe we have many individuals who can contribute to our overall team goals right away.”

McKiver’s new look

Former Hawkeye sprinter Jenoah McKiver — a two-time 2023 Big Ten Outdoor Champion with the Black and Gold — became an NCAA Champion over the weekend with his new look on the Florida Gators squad.

McKiver, who transferred into Gainesville this year, played a big role in the win as a piece of the team’s 4×400-meter relay.

With the team in second, trailing Auburn by five points, McKiver and his 4×400-meter relay finished third in the final event in 2:58.98, earning six points and clinching the men’s team’s third-straight NCAA Outdoor Championship.

Up next

Hawkeyes participating in the USATF Olympic Trials will return to Eugene, Oregon, from June 20-30 for a shot to represent the U.S. in the Olympic Games.

About the Contributors
Colin Votzmeyer
Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor
he/him/his
Colin Votzmeyer is a junior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and mass communication with minors in history and criminology, law, and justice. Prior to his role as assistant sports editor, he previously served as digital producer, news reporter covering crime, cops, and courts, and sports reporter covering track and field and women's basketball. He plans on attending law school after his graduation with hopes of pursuing a career as a criminal defense attorney.
Grace Smith
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
