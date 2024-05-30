Iowa football announces kickoff times for five home games

The 2024 Iowa football season is getting closer by the minute.

On Thursday, five Iowa football kickoff times were announced. The slate features one morning kick, three afternoon kicks, and one primetime game. Iowa’s other two home contests against Washington and Wisconsin will most likely come during the season.

The only 11 o’ clock game on the list is the season opener against FCS opponent Illinois State. The game will be televised on Big Ten Network and will be the first meeting between the two programs since 2015, a 31-14 Iowa victory.

Highlighting the afternoon slate is a 2:30 CT kick against in-state rival Iowa State. The matchup will be televised on CBS, marking the first time the network has produced a game inside Kinnick Stadium since 1985. That contest featured a showdown between No. 1 Iowa and No. 2 Michigan and resulted in a dramatic 12-10 Hawkeye triumph.

The other two games featured in the afternoon window are games against Troy and Northwestern, with the Troy contest kicking off at 3:00 CT on FS1 and the Northwestern homecoming matchup beginning at 2:30 CT.

The lone primetime game on the list features rivalry clash between Iowa and Nebraska under the lights at Kinnick Stadium on Black Friday, marking the first time the rivalry will take place in primetime. Kickoff is set for 6:30 CT on NBC.

Last week, it was also announced that Iowa’s road contest against UCLA will be featured in the new FOX College Football Friday package. Kickoff is set for 8:00 CT on FOX.