Former Iowa women’s basketball guard Molly Davis named graduate assistant at Evansville

The Iowa women’s basketball program continues to see former players succeed.

On Wednesday, former guard Molly Davis was named a graduate assistant at the University of Evansville under head coach Robyn Scherr-Wells. Along with her coaching duties, Davis will enter the school’s graduate program and pursue a master’s degree in health and exercise science.

“I have had the pleasure of watching Molly play basketball since she was a freshman in high school. The thing that has always stood out to me about Molly is the joy that she plays with. Molly loves the game,” Scherr-Wells said in a statement. “When her coaches at Iowa reached out to me about Molly’s interest in our graduate assistant position, I knew right away she would be a great fit. She has a high basketball IQ and is a hard worker.”

Davis spent the first three seasons of her career at Central Michigan, where she earned second-team All-MAC honors during her junior campaign after leading the Chippewas in scoring with 18.6 points per game. She also finished 23rd in the nation in scoring during her sophomore season in 2020-21.

Following the 2021-22 season, Davis transferred to the University of Iowa to play under head coach Lisa Bluder. After playing the 2022-23 campaign in a reserve role, Davis transitioned into a larger role during her fifth season, starting 27 games and posting 5.9 points, 2.5 rebounds per game while shooting 53.9 percent from the floor. Davis missed the rest of the season following an knee injury in the season finale on March 3 against Ohio State.

Despite only playing two seasons in a Hawkeye uniform, Davis quickly became a fan favorite due due to her strong play and her infamous Under Armour headband, which she has worn since high school. An fan account titled “Molly Davis’s Headband” was created on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Molly is a winner and has been a part of many successful teams. She will be a tremendous asset to our players in helping them understand all of the things that go into building a championship program,” Scherr-Wells added. “She has a bright future in coaching and I am excited for the opportunity to mentor her in her first coaching role!”