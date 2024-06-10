Pat+Angerer+named+radio+color+analyst+for+Iowa+football

The Iowa football radio broadcasting booth is now set.

On Monday, former Iowa linebacker Pat Angerer was hired as the new color analyst for Iowa football radio broadcasts to replace longtime analyst Ed Podolak, who stepped down from the role on April 22.

“I would like to thank Learfield and the University of Iowa for this amazing opportunity,” said Angerer. “Since the beginning of this process, they have been nothing but professional and gracious. I am incredibly honored to be a small part of a program that has been so good to me and teammates over the years.”

Angerer will team up with legendary play-by-play announcer Gary Dolphin, who has served as the “Voice of the Hawkeyes” since 1996. He will make his broadcasting debut during the season opener on Aug 31 against Illinois State.

“We are excited to welcome Pat to the Hawkeye Radio Network,” said Gabe Aguirre, Vice President & General Manager of Hawkeye Sports Properties. “In his playing days, he brought passion and energy to every game day and we have no doubt he will do the same as our color analyst. It’s never easy replacing a legend, but I think Pat is the perfect fit to join Gary in the booth, given his experience in college and the NFL and his love for the Hawkeyes.”

Angerer played for the Hawkeyes under head coach Kirk Ferentz from 2005-09, where he helped lead Iowa to an Orange Bowl championship during his senior campaign. During his college career, Angerer tallied 258 tackles, two sacks, and six interceptions and anchored a suffocating defense that annually ranked in the Top-15 nationally.

Following a 2009 season that saw him lead the Big Ten in tackles with 12.8 per contest, Angerer earned first team All-American honors by the FWAA and Phil Steele’s College Football. He was also named a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Award, given to the best linebacker in college football.

“Pat’s passion for Hawkeye football has been evident from the moment he set foot on campus nearly 15 years ago,” said Ferentz. “He was the heartbeat of our team throughout his career, and I am confident that he will do a great job on the air.”

Angerer was selected in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts, but injuries forced him to retire from the game after only four seasons. He lives in his hometown of Bettendorf, Iowa, with his wife and three children.

“Ed (Podolak) and Gary (Dolphin) have been a huge part of my Hawkeye football experience as a player and fan, and I hope that I can do them, the university, the football program, and the fans justice,” Angerer said. “I plan to take the same passion I had as a player to the booth.”