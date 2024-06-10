The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Pat Angerer named radio color analyst for Iowa football
Iowa track and field finishes outdoor season with four All-Americans despite West’s withdrawal
Clark ‘snubbed’ from 2024 Summer Olympics roster
Iowa City protestors call for Biden to honor “red line”
Iowa women's basketball forward Ava Jones medically retires from basketball
Advertisement

Pat Angerer named radio color analyst for Iowa football

The former Iowa All-American linebacker replaces longtime color analyst Ed Podolak, who stepped down from his role on April 22.
Byline photo of Brad Schultz
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
June 10, 2024
Pat+Angerer+named+radio+color+analyst+for+Iowa+football

The Iowa football radio broadcasting booth is now set.

On Monday, former Iowa linebacker Pat Angerer was hired as the new color analyst for Iowa football radio broadcasts to replace longtime analyst Ed Podolak, who stepped down from the role on April 22.

“I would like to thank Learfield and the University of Iowa for this amazing opportunity,” said Angerer. “Since the beginning of this process, they have been nothing but professional and gracious. I am incredibly honored to be a small part of a program that has been so good to me and teammates over the years.”

Angerer will team up with legendary play-by-play announcer Gary Dolphin, who has served as the “Voice of the Hawkeyes” since 1996. He will make his broadcasting debut during the season opener on Aug 31 against Illinois State.

“We are excited to welcome Pat to the Hawkeye Radio Network,” said Gabe Aguirre, Vice President & General Manager of Hawkeye Sports Properties. “In his playing days, he brought passion and energy to every game day and we have no doubt he will do the same as our color analyst. It’s never easy replacing a legend, but I think Pat is the perfect fit to join Gary in the booth, given his experience in college and the NFL and his love for the Hawkeyes.”

Angerer played for the Hawkeyes under head coach Kirk Ferentz from 2005-09, where he helped lead Iowa to an Orange Bowl championship during his senior campaign. During his college career, Angerer tallied 258 tackles, two sacks, and six interceptions and anchored a suffocating defense that annually ranked in the Top-15 nationally.

Following a 2009 season that saw him lead the Big Ten in tackles with 12.8 per contest, Angerer earned first team All-American honors by the FWAA and Phil Steele’s College Football. He was also named a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Award, given to the best linebacker in college football.

“Pat’s passion for Hawkeye football has been evident from the moment he set foot on campus nearly 15 years ago,” said Ferentz. “He was the heartbeat of our team throughout his career, and I am confident that he will do a great job on the air.”

Angerer was selected in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts, but injuries forced him to retire from the game after only four seasons. He lives in his hometown of Bettendorf, Iowa, with his wife and three children.

“Ed (Podolak) and Gary (Dolphin) have been a huge part of my Hawkeye football experience as a player and fan, and I hope that I can do them, the university, the football program, and the fans justice,” Angerer said. “I plan to take the same passion I had as a player to the booth.”

 

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Football
Iowa tight end Erick All lunges forward to score a touchdown during a football game between Iowa and Michigan State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 26-16.
Iowa football announces kickoff times for five home games
Northwestern quarterback Brendan Sullivan prepares to throw the ball during the 2023 Wildcats Classic, a football game between Iowa and Northwestern at Wrigley Field in Chicago, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Sullivan caught 12 completions on 19 attempts. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 10-7.
Iowa football lands transfer quarterback Brendan Sullivan
Iowa defensive lineman Noah Shannon celebrates after tackling Nebraska running back Anthony Grant for a loss during a football game between Iowa and Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. The Huskers defeated the Hawkeyes, 24-17.
Noah Shannon signs with Las Vegas Raiders as undrafted free agent
More in Latest News
Iowa’s Austin West competes in the 60-meter hurdles during the 2022 Hawkeye Invitational track and field meet at the University of Iowa Recreation Building on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. West completed the race with a time of 8.20 seconds. The Hawkeye Invitational hosted Arkansas State, Bradley, Hawkeye Community College, Indian Hills Community College, Iowa Central Community College, Loyola-Chicago, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, UW-Milwaukee, and Western Illinois.
Iowa track and field finishes outdoor season with four All-Americans despite West’s withdrawal
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates during an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 LSU at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Monday, April 1, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Tigers, 94-87.
Clark ‘snubbed’ from 2024 Summer Olympics roster
Attendees gather for a three-day solidarity event at the Pentacrest in Iowa City on Friday, May 3, 2024. This demonstration was organized by the Iowa City Students for Justice in Palestine.
Iowa City protestors call for Biden to honor “red line”
More in Sports
Iowa forward AJ Ediger and Iowa forward Ava Jones walk off the court during an exhibition women’s basketball game between Iowa and Clarke University at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. The matchup marks Iowa’s first game in Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the 23-24 season. Ediger was out for the game after sustaining a foot injury. Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder said it is a non-contact injury to her foot and Ediger will be back. The Hawkeyes defeated the Pride, 122-49.
Iowa women's basketball forward Ava Jones medically retires from basketball
Iowa all-around gymnast Emily Erb competes on floor during a gymnastics meet between No. 20 Iowa and No. 41 Southern Utah at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Thunderbirds, 195.800 to 195.425. Erb scored 9.850 on her floor routine, placing fifth in the meet.
Jen Llewellyn named Iowa women's gymnastics' next head coach
Iowa head coach Larissa Libby yells “Go Hawks” as the crowd wishes her a happy birthday during a gymnastics meet between No. 20 Iowa and No. 41 Southern Utah at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Thunderbirds 195.800 to 195.425. (Isabella Tisdale/The Daily Iowan)
Former Iowa women's gymnastics coach Larissa Libby signs settlement after her resignation
About the Contributor
Brad Schultz
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Brad Schultz is a sophomore at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in Sports Studies. This is first year working as a sports reporter and he has a deep passion and love for sports. Outside of the Daily Iowan, Brad is a contributor for Saturday Blitz, a college football site, with his content primarily covering Iowa and the Big Ten.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in