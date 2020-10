Photographs of orbs, apparitions, and damage to skin are seen hanging in the barn at the Villisca Ax Murder House in Villisca, Iowa on Sept. 30, 2020. Villisca is the site of one of the oldest cold cases in Iowa in which eight people were murdered in their beds. The killer was never found, sparking many theories and interest in the case. The house, which was renovated and reopened as a museum to the public, is now the site of paranormal activity and attracts thousands of tourists every year.