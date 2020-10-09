The Scoreboard: Oct. 9, 2020

This week on The Scoreboard: hosts Austin Hanson and Shivansh Ahuja are joined by DITV Sports Director Kade Overton and the DI’s Assistant Sports Editor Isaac Goffin.

In the podcast’s third episode, the crew talks Iowa basketball and head coach Fran McCaffery’s recent press conference. They move on to discussing the current state of NCAA men’s gymnastics and how the sport makes for a poor television product. The group also investigates the Houston Texans’ decision to fire head coach Bill O’Brien, and the Tennesse Titans’ COVID-19 outbreak. The show is wrapped up with debates on eSports and track and field.

Hosted by Austin Hanson and Shivansh Ahuja, with guests Kade Overton and Isaac Goffin; edited by Shivansh Ahuja.