On the Record: Oct. 2, 2020

In this episode of “On the Record” host Eleanor Hildebrandt and co-producer Hailey Marx sat down with DI reporters to get an in-depth look at their stories and talk this week’s headlines.

News reporter Lillian Poulsen discusses her story about the importance of getting a flu shot this year. According to medical experts, contracting the flu could make individuals more susceptible to the coronavirus. EPI editor Julia Shanahan talks her in-depth story on how the pandemic has impacted campaigning in Iowa. She took a look at how candidates at the state-level were campaigning using ads on Facebook and holding rallies over Zoom. News editor Rylee Wilson chats about the DI’s interview with University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld. In the interview, Harreld talked about what the spring semester could look like for students and the announcement of his retirement and the search process that will begin for a new head Hawkeye.

Hosted by Eleanor Hildebrandt. Edited by Eleanor Hildebrandt and Hailey Marx.