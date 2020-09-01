Photos: On the fourth consecutive night of protests, protesters and Iowa State Police standoff on Dubuque St.

Jake Maish, Photojournalist September 1, 2020
Black Lives Matter protesters face off with Iowa State Patrol near I-80 Monday night
White House coronavirus task force encourages Iowa universities to increase testing
UI reports 329 new COVID-19 cases among students
Iowa was among three Big Ten schools that voted in favor of playing fall football season
Iowa athletics pauses all workouts amid COVID-19 outbreak
Multimedia
Photos: Protesters gather for third night of protest streak
Photos: Protesters walk Riverside Dr. and hold vigil for Makeda Scott
Photos: Protesters return to Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and kick off the four-night protest streak
Photos: Iowa City High vs. Davenport Central Football (08/28/20)
Photos: First week of classes (8/24/2020 – 8/28/2020)
Football
Photos: Iowa City West football vs. Liberty High (8/28/20)
Photos: Iowa City protesters march to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office
Photos: Residents of Cedar Rapids and surrounding areas assess the path to recovery in the aftermath of the derecho
Photos: COGS protesters march to President Bruce Harreld’s house
Photos: Cedar Rapids storm damage (8/14/20)
