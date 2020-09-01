Photos: On the fourth consecutive night of protests, protesters and Iowa State Police standoff on Dubuque St.

Jake Maish, Photojournalist
September 1, 2020

083120-ProtestSlideshow-JM-001
Gallery|12 Photos
Jake Maish
A group of protesters gather in front of the Old Capitol on the Pentacrest in Iowa City before beginning a march to support the Black Lives Matter movement and protest police brutality on Monday, August 31.
Facebook Comments