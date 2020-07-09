Twitter reactions: Big Ten’s decision leads to cancellation of 2020 Cy-Hawk football game

The Big Ten announced Thursday that it would be playing conference-only schedules in the fall.

Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley carries the ball during a football game between Iowa and Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, September 14, 2019. The Hawkeyes retained the Cy-Hawk Trophy for the fifth consecutive year, downing the Cyclones, 18-17.

The Iowa-Iowa State football game has been played every year since 1977, but that streak appears to be over.

The Big Ten announced Thursday that if it is able to participate in fall sports, it will move to conference-only schedules in those sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Iowa State was one of the Iowa football team’s three nonconference opponents for the 2020 season. Northern Iowa and Northern Illinois were the two others.

The Cy-Hawk football matchup is possibly the biggest event in the state each year. The teams were scheduled to play Sept. 12 in Iowa City this year. Iowa has won the last five games in the series.

Now the game is off, ending the 43-year streak. Fans, reporters, and even politicians have used Twitter to weigh in on the Big Ten’s decision.