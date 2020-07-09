Twitter reactions: Big Ten’s decision leads to cancellation of 2020 Cy-Hawk football game
The Big Ten announced Thursday that it would be playing conference-only schedules in the fall.
July 9, 2020
The Iowa-Iowa State football game has been played every year since 1977, but that streak appears to be over.
The Big Ten announced Thursday that if it is able to participate in fall sports, it will move to conference-only schedules in those sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Iowa State was one of the Iowa football team’s three nonconference opponents for the 2020 season. Northern Iowa and Northern Illinois were the two others.
The Cy-Hawk football matchup is possibly the biggest event in the state each year. The teams were scheduled to play Sept. 12 in Iowa City this year. Iowa has won the last five games in the series.
Now the game is off, ending the 43-year streak. Fans, reporters, and even politicians have used Twitter to weigh in on the Big Ten’s decision.
Very disappointed by the Big Ten making a decision that non conference games can’t be played Don’t they realize the Cy-Hawk game is a lot more interesting than many big ten games?? Especially disappointed Iowa can’t play MY UNIVERSITY uni BIG DISAPPOINTMENT
— ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) July 9, 2020
The Cy-Hawk game is an Iowa tradition and a hallmark for college football! This year’s game will be greatly missed by fans across our state. Wishing both @CycloneFB and @HawkeyeFootball much luck with their seasons. https://t.co/ui8rqRMQJl
— Kim Reynolds (@KimReynoldsIA) July 9, 2020
The Iowa-Iowa State Rivalry will be interrupted after 43 straight meetings. pic.twitter.com/bzK8NwQofc
— CFB Home (@CFBHome) July 9, 2020
Based on reports, it sounds like this will be the last significant play in a CyHawk game until 2021 at least. Let’s watch it again (and again and again and…) pic.twitter.com/nOCqIdlDSI
— RossWB (@RossWB) July 9, 2020
This is the first time I’ve ever seen Iowa/Iowa State described as sexy. https://t.co/qNyEjdWUra
— Brendan Stiles (@thebstiles) July 9, 2020
Little did we know that when the Iowa-Iowa State saga extended for weeks after the band situation last fall that they seriously would not play in 2021.
This one won’t hit until early September and then it will be crushing. pic.twitter.com/aciUKpzVlq
— Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) July 9, 2020
On Iowa’s schedule, the Hawkeyes were scheduled to play non-conference games against Northern Iowa, Iowa State & Northern Illinois. I get moving to only conference games reduces the amount of traveling, but if a school like Rutgers is added instead, that does the exact opposite.
— Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) July 9, 2020
Very possible that Iowa State could go close to 3,000 days between touchdowns at Kinnick. Things shorter than that length of time:
– The Civil War
– Construction of intercontinental railroad
– 31 out of 33 ISU football coach’s tenure in program history https://t.co/kiA6A5UVCO
— Stuff ‘N Things Podcast (@StuffNThingsPod) July 9, 2020
Another senior class to graduate without losing to Iowa State…
— BlackHeartGoldPants (@BHGP) July 9, 2020
The last time there was no Iowa-Iowa State football game (1976):
* Hayden Fry had yet to coach Iowa
* VHS was introduced
* Apple was formed
* there were no STAR WARS movies
* there was only one ROCKY movie
* HAPPY DAYS was the #1 show on TV
* Gas cost $0.59/gallon
— RossWB (@RossWB) July 9, 2020
If Iowa State fans can convince themselves that a 7 win Cyclone team is better than a 10 win Iowa team that beat them, imagine the mental contortion they’ll be able to pull off this year without an actual meeting.
— Jack Bacon (@Jrbacon50) July 9, 2020
Remember when Bruce Harreld threatened to not let Hawkeyes play in the Cy-Hawk game and it became a national news story that the governor had to weigh in on, and after all that Iowa and Iowa State won’t play each other anyway…https://t.co/ZXag4k7CVO https://t.co/s1rBrq5leu
— Marissa Payne (@marissajpayne) July 10, 2020
