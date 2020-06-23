Photos: Iowa City protesters march in solidarity with others across the state

Abby Watkins, Photojournalist June 23, 2020
Protesters march in solidarity across Iowa, Iowa Freedom Riders visit Kim Reynolds’ hotel in Washington, Iowa
UI Athletics Department reports nine positive COVID-19 tests
UI Athletics Department pauses football ticket sales for 2020 season
Interactive: Universities in Iowa and the Big Ten announce plans for the fall semester
UI professors mapping the way for the future of plasma physics and fusion energy research
Multimedia
Photos: Iowa City celebration of Juneteenth
Photos: Protesters march to City Councilor Susan Mims’ house
Photos: Iowa City protesters march to City Councilor Pauline Taylor’s house
Photos: Iowa City protesters march to City Councilor John Thomas’s house
Photos: Protesters march to Mayor Bruce Teague’s house
Photos: Iowa City protests resume after two day hiatus
Photos: Iowa City Freedom Riders introduce new demands at second week of protests
Photos: Iowa City protesters turn away from police line on Highway 1 citing safety concerns
Photos: Thousands gather to share stories, march during daytime protest in Iowa City
Photos: “Speak Up, Speak Out” at Mercer Park
