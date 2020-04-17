On the Record: April 17, 2020

This week’s episode of On the Record features host Charlie Peckman and producer Andy Mitchell taking calls from DI staff to discuss the top headlines. News reporter Kelsey Harrell talks about her story about how COVID-19 affects University of Iowa Fulbright scholars, DI Editor-in-Chief Marissa Payne breaks down the funding outlook for Iowa’s public institutions in the wake of the pandemic, and reporter Lauren White tells the story of how the UI moved all of their courses online.

Hosted by Charlie Peckman. Edited by Andy Mitchell.