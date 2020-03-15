FilmScene closes Ped Mall and Chauncey locations through April 2

FilmScene will temporarily close both its Ped Mall and Chauncey locations in response to challenges posed by COVID-19 presence in Iowa.

The concession stand is seen during a tour of the new Filmscene in the Chauncey Building on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.

Beginning March 16, FilmScene will close its Ped Mall and Chauncey location on 404 E. College St. until April 2 in light of public health challenges created by COVID-19.

According to a statement from FilmScene, “All planned programming will be canceled or rescheduled. We feel strongly that this is an appropriate response in the name of public health and in coordination with other arts and cultural organizations in our community.”

FilmScene’s temporary closure is among a number of other local performance and entertainment venues to cancel or reschedule upcoming events in response to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Iowa, including Hancher Auditorium and Englert Theater’s annual Mission Creek Festival.

As of March 13, 17 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa, as previously reported by The Daily Iowan. Of those cases, 14 individuals live in Johnson County, and all cases are travel-related.

FilmScene has stated that it will issue refunds for any cancellations, and tickets purchased for rescheduled films will be transferred to the new date. Current or new memberships will be extended. Rescheduled and canceled films, as well as more information on steps FilmScene is taking to ensure the safety of their staff and viewers, can be found here.