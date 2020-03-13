Hancher Auditorium cancels events until April 3, remaining season uncertain

With the University of Iowa's transition to virtual instruction through April 3 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hancher Auditorium has canceled all events until the same date.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hancher Auditorium has announced it will be canceling events through April 3. Rob Cline, the director of marketing and communications for Hancher, said in an email to The Daily Iowan that Hancher has been in touch with the respective artists and agents to make sure they understand the situation.

“As for the rest of the season, it’s too soon to know what might happen,” he said. “The situation has changed so quickly this week and is likely to keep changing, so we’ll continue to work with the university to make the best decisions possible going forward.”

Cline said he hopes to have more details for ticket holders soon. Cancelled shows include the Melissa Aldana Quartet and the Los Angeles Master Chorale. As of today, Broadway musical Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, is still set to debut at Hancher April 3.

Despite the uncertain future, Hancher is no stranger to adversity when it comes to their programming, and Cline remains hopeful for Hancher’s return.

“Happily, the Hancher staff knows from our experience after the 2008 flood that this campus and community will continue to support us, and we’ll be delighted to welcome folks back to the auditorium as soon as it safe to do so,” Cline said.