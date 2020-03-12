Mission Creek Festival canceled, dates for new event to be announced next week

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mission Creek's Executive Director Andre Perry announced in an email that the festival will not continue in its present form as of this evening.

Flint Eastwood performs at the Flint Eastwood/Mykki Blanco concert at Blue Moose Tap House during the Mission Creek Music Festival on Thursday, Apr. 6, 2017. (The Daily Iowan/Lily Smith)

Mission Creek Festival has been canceled due to growing concern about the coronavirus, according to an email statement made by Mission Creek’s Executive Director Andre Perry. The Iowa City festival was set to run April 1- 4.

Perry said in the email that since the public health situation in the area has intensified, they will no longer carry out the festival in this form. Mission Creek is currently working with artists to set up an event in the late summer or early fall. More information will follow early next week with the dates and lineup, as well as a list of artists who are unable to make it to the new event.

Sixteen COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Iowa, 14 of which are in Johnson County. On Wednesday, the University of Iowa instructed all classes to move into an online format from March 29 until at least April 3. The Lamplight Series has also been canceled.

A few artists slated to perform were Lucy Dacus, Elizabeth Moen, Parquet Courts, Sound for Andy Warhol’s Kiss, and (Sandy) Alice G.

The organization is also working to put out information regarding refunds of tickets and exchanges available so patrons can choose which option is best for them, according to Perry.

“As a nonprofit organization navigating a challenging period, we are extremely appreciative of any patron who donates the cost of their ticket in lieu of a refund, however, we understand that is not always financially possible,” Perry said in the email.

Customers wishing to discuss refunds right now should call the Mission Creek box office at 319-688-2653 or email the organization at [email protected].