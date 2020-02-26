Photos: Palanquin Dress Rehearsal (2/25/2020)
February 26, 2020
University of Iowa students rehearsed Palanquin in the Alan McVey Theatre in the Theatre Building on Thursday. The play, written by SP O’Brien and directed by Sarah Lacy Hamilton, follows a reality TV show cast behind the scenes as the competition intensifies. The show will run from Feb. 27 through March 1.
