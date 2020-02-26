Photos: Palanquin Dress Rehearsal (2/25/2020)

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 6 + 4? Send Email Cancel

University of Iowa students rehearsed Palanquin in the Alan McVey Theatre in the Theatre Building on Thursday. The play, written by SP O’Brien and directed by Sarah Lacy Hamilton, follows a reality TV show cast behind the scenes as the competition intensifies. The show will run from Feb. 27 through March 1.

Gallery | 16 Photos Jenna Galligan Leela Bassuk and Genevieve Eckelaert laugh as DC and LA during a dress rehearsal of Palanquin at the Alan McVey Theatre in the Theatre Building on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2020. The show opens Thursday, Feb. 27.