Hawkeyes topple Buckeyes after dominant start

Iowa got off to a fast start against Ohio State on Thursday, and it didn't slow down.

Iowa center Luka Garza shoots a lay-up during the men's basketball game against Ohio State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, February 20, 2020.

Once Iowa started, it couldn’t stop.

The Hawkeyes sprinted out to an 18-3 lead filled with 3-pointers and defense against Ohio State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, and they didn’t let up as they cruised to an 85-76 victory over the Buckeyes.

After Ohio State cut into the Iowa lead to make it 46-35 at halftime, the Buckeyes continued their attempt to stay within striking distance.

Buckeye guard C.J. Walker drained a 3-pointer less than three minutes into the second half to put Ohio State within nine. That’s as close as it would get until a late 3 put the Buckeye deficit at seven.

The Hawkeyes shot 56 percent from the field on the night and held the Buckeyes to 41.

The contributions Iowa received from its entire team also helped, as six Hawkeyes scored at least eight points.

Luka Garza once again led the way for Iowa, dropping 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting — including two buckets from deep — to go along with six rebounds.

Bakari Evelyn added 15, Joe Wieskamp scored 13, and Ryan Kriener recorded 12 to supplement Iowa’s All-American candidate.

Next, Iowa will hit the road to take on Michigan State in East Lansing, Michigan, on Feb. 25.