Photos: Wieczorek Invite Day 2 (1/18/2020)
January 18, 2020
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Updated on
Day 2 of the Larry Wieczorek Invitational brought more tight races, records, and awards. The Iowa Hawkeyes were joined by Minnesota, Baylor, Purdue, Illinois, Arizona, Wisconsin, and Iowa State for two days of stiff competition. The Iowa women ranked second overall with 94 points out of 15 events scored. The Iowa men came out on top with 114.50 points. Former Iowa track and cross country Coach Larry Wieczorek made an appearance to cheer on the athletes and present awards.