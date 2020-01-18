Photos: Wieczorek Invite Day 2 (1/18/2020)

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Updated on January 18, 2020 at 9:56 pm

Day 2 of the Larry Wieczorek Invitational brought more tight races, records, and awards. The Iowa Hawkeyes were joined by Minnesota, Baylor, Purdue, Illinois, Arizona, Wisconsin, and Iowa State for two days of stiff competition. The Iowa women ranked second overall with 94 points out of 15 events scored. The Iowa men came out on top with 114.50 points. Former Iowa track and cross country Coach Larry Wieczorek made an appearance to cheer on the athletes and present awards.

Gallery | 24 Photos Jenna Galligan Iowa hurdler Jamal Britt stands behind his blocks, waiting for the start of the 4x400m relay premier during the Larry Wieczorek Invitational at the University of Iowa Recreation Building on Jan. 18, 2020.