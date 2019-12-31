Photos: The Year in Photos

This year, the Daily Iowan photo editors select a series of photographs that reflect on the year's most powerful images and stories. The photo staff is part of a strong tradition of visual storytelling at the DI.

The Daily Iowan Photo Staff
December 31, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Dancers+wave+their+glow+sticks+during+Power+Hour+at+Dance+Marathon+25+at+the+IMU+on+Saturday%2C+Feb.+2%2C+2019.
Gallery|46 Photos
Katina Zentz
Dancers wave their glow sticks during Power Hour at Dance Marathon 25 at the IMU on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.
Facebook Comments