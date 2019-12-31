Photos: The Year in Photos

This year, the Daily Iowan photo editors select a series of photographs that reflect on the year's most powerful images and stories. The photo staff is part of a strong tradition of visual storytelling at the DI.





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel