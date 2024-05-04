The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV: The Ethics Behind Reselling Clothing

Thrift reselling has become a hot topic of debate online. DITV’s Kayla Smith analyzes the arguments on just how ethical this process is and how it is used on campus.
Kayla Smith, DITV Reporter
May 4, 2024
