The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa City high school students lead day-long pro-Palestine protest
Where to watch Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut
Former Iowa women's basketball player Kate Martin signs with Excel Sports Management
Over 250 march to IC City Hall to protest new Iowa immigration law
UI first-year student wins award for self-made business
Advertisement

DITV: A behind the booth look into major Iowa City night life players

Two untraditional Iowa City DJs share their stories, their DJing journeys, and what it is like being a DJ in a college town.
Byline photo of Hannah Lipski
Hannah Lipski, DITV Reporter
May 4, 2024
More to Discover
More in DITV
DITV: Iowa New Play Festival brings music to the stage
DITV: Iowa New Play Festival brings music to the stage
DITV: How Much Water Should You be Drinking as the Temperatures Heat Up?
DITV: How Much Water Should You be Drinking as the Temperatures Heat Up?
DITV: Annual Human Library Returns
DITV: Annual Human Library Returns
More in DITV News
DITV: You Have the Right to an Attorney-- and a Hefty Bill
DITV: You Have the Right to an Attorney-- and a Hefty Bill
DITV: House Speaker Mike Johnson Attracts Protestors in Iowa City
DITV: House Speaker Mike Johnson Attracts Protestors in Iowa City
DITV: Board of Regents members converge at Iowa State
DITV: Board of Regents members converge at Iowa State
About the Contributor
Hannah Lipski
Hannah Lipski, DITV Reporter
she/her/hers
Hannah Lipski is a second year double majoring in Journalism and Theatre Arts with a political science minor. I formerly worked as a news reporter before working with DITV. I’m very interested in the arts and current events.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in