The Daily Iowan
News
Campus
Crime/Courts
Election Wrap
Downtown
Higher Education
Local Government
Amplify
Politics
Local
State
National
PolitiFact Iowa
Sports
Women’s Basketball
Men’s Basketball
Football
Wrestling
Caitlin Clark
Opinions
Columns
Editorials
Point/Counterpoints
Guest Opinions
Letters to the Editor
Editorial Policy
Arts
Music
Events
Theater
Features
Student Spotlight
Multimedia
Photo
Video
Graphics
Podcast
Projects
DITV
Latest Newscast
Previous Newscasts
News
Sports
Donate
Public Notices
More
RSS Feed
YouTube
Instagram
Facebook
Submit Search
Search
Menu
The Daily Iowan
News
News
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Opinions
Arts
Multimedia
Photo
Video
Podcasts
Projects
Amplify
Contact Us
Staff
Advertise
DITV News Video
More
The Daily Iowan
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Menu
The Daily Iowan
News
News
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Opinions
Arts
Multimedia
Photo
Video
Podcasts
Projects
Amplify
Contact Us
Staff
Advertise
DITV News Video
More
The Daily Iowan
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Top Stories
Iowa City high school students lead day-long pro-Palestine protest
Where to watch Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut
Former Iowa women's basketball player Kate Martin signs with Excel Sports Management
Over 250 march to IC City Hall to protest new Iowa immigration law
UI first-year student wins award for self-made business
DITV: A behind the booth look into major Iowa City night life players
Two untraditional Iowa City DJs share their stories, their DJing journeys, and what it is like being a DJ in a college town.
Hannah Lipski
,
DITV Reporter
May 4, 2024
0
More to Discover
More in DITV
DITV: Iowa New Play Festival brings music to the stage
DITV: How Much Water Should You be Drinking as the Temperatures Heat Up?
DITV: Annual Human Library Returns
More in DITV News
DITV: You Have the Right to an Attorney-- and a Hefty Bill
DITV: House Speaker Mike Johnson Attracts Protestors in Iowa City
DITV: Board of Regents members converge at Iowa State
About the Contributor
Hannah Lipski
, DITV Reporter
she/her/hers
Hannah Lipski is a second year double majoring in Journalism and Theatre Arts with a political science minor. I formerly worked as a news reporter before working with DITV. I’m very interested in the arts and current events.
Contact Us
Staff
Donate
Newsletters
Print Subscription
Reprints and Permissions
Publishing Guidelines
Editorial Policy
RSS Feeds
Job Opportunities
Apply
Job Descriptions
FAQ
Scholarship Opportunities
Advertise
Advertising Info / Rate Card
Today’s Classified Ads
The Daily Iowan archives (1868-present)
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. •
FLEX Pro WordPress Theme
by
SNO
•
Log in
Close
Close Modal Window
Close