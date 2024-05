DITV: 100 New Herky the Hawk Statues Unveiled for Herky on Parade

100 new Herky the Hawk statues have been added to Iowa City, Coralville, North Liberty, Solon, and Tiffin for the third installment of Herky on Parade to celebrate Herky the Hawk’s 75th birthday. Local and regional artists submitted designs, and businesses and organizations sponsored different Herky statues around the community.

