The Daily Iowan
News
Campus
Crime/Courts
Election Wrap
Downtown
Higher Education
Local Government
Amplify
Politics
Local
State
National
PolitiFact Iowa
Sports
Women’s Basketball
Men’s Basketball
Football
Wrestling
Caitlin Clark
Opinions
Columns
Editorials
Point/Counterpoints
Guest Opinions
Letters to the Editor
Editorial Policy
Arts
Music
Events
Theater
Features
Student Spotlight
Multimedia
Photo
Video
Graphics
Podcast
Projects
DITV
Latest Newscast
Previous Newscasts
News
Sports
Donate
Public Notices
More
RSS Feed
YouTube
Instagram
Facebook
Submit Search
Search
Menu
The Daily Iowan
News
News
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Opinions
Arts
Multimedia
Photo
Video
Podcasts
Projects
Amplify
Contact Us
Staff
Advertise
DITV News Video
More
The Daily Iowan
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Menu
The Daily Iowan
News
News
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Opinions
Arts
Multimedia
Photo
Video
Podcasts
Projects
Amplify
Contact Us
Staff
Advertise
DITV News Video
More
The Daily Iowan
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Top Stories
Iowa City high school students lead day-long pro-Palestine protest
Where to watch Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut
Former Iowa women's basketball player Kate Martin signs with Excel Sports Management
Over 250 march to IC City Hall to protest new Iowa immigration law
UI first-year student wins award for self-made business
DITV: City High students join nationwide pro-Palestine protests
Nationwide, college campuses have been demonstrating in support of Palestine as the Israel-Hamas war continues. On Friday, Iowa City High School students joined in, walking out of school in protest.
Cara Dulin
,
DITV Reporter
May 4, 2024
0
More to Discover
More in DITV
DITV: UI President Barbara Wilson talks the future of DEI on campus
DITV: The Ethics Behind Reselling Clothing
DITV: Behind the Scenes of the Daily Iowan's Women's Basketball Book
More in DITV News
DITV: 100 New Herky the Hawk Statues Unveiled for Herky on Parade
DITV: A behind the booth look into major Iowa City night life players
DITV: Iowa New Play Festival brings music to the stage
About the Contributor
Cara Dulin
, DITV Reporter
she/her/hers
Cara Dulin is a reporter for DITV. She is a fourth year in SJMC majoring in journalism and economics and minoring in Spanish and translation. She enjoys learning about and reporting on politics and the arts.
Contact Us
Staff
Donate
Newsletters
Print Subscription
Reprints and Permissions
Publishing Guidelines
Editorial Policy
RSS Feeds
Job Opportunities
Apply
Job Descriptions
FAQ
Scholarship Opportunities
Advertise
Advertising Info / Rate Card
Today’s Classified Ads
The Daily Iowan archives (1868-present)
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. •
FLEX Pro WordPress Theme
by
SNO
•
Log in
Close
Close Modal Window
Close